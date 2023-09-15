Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the Bills in 2023 Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test this weekend as they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills who are coming off a hard fought loss to the New York Jets.
By Daniel Davis
Pass rushers have to be more effective
I'll say it, Tyree Wilson looked awful. Wilson was slow off the ball, couldn't get around the tackles, and just looked like he was gassed early in the game. With Chandler Jones still in Josh McDaniels purgatory, Wilson will get some more playing time this week to redeem himself.
Maxx Crosby was the only pass rusher who was effective against the Broncos, as he was held and double-teamed nearly every play, and still managed to notch his first sack of the season. However, Russell Wilson had plenty of time throughout the game and was able to make good decisions throughout the game, keeping the Broncos in it despite missing Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver.
The defense has to play better and put the pressure on Josh Allen this week if they hope to keep pace with Bills offensive attack. The defensive tackle position is still suspect, and until they get that part of the defense going, it is going to be very hard to get teams to take some of the focus off of No. 98 in the pass rush.