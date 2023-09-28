Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 4
A battle of 1-2 AFC West Rivals bodes ill for whoever loses this matchup. See what the Las Vegas Raiders need to do to achieve victory and potentially save their season on Sunday.
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers have started the season on the wrong foot. Both teams possess a 1-2 win/loss record, and neither can afford to go into a 1-3 hole. The Chargers are barely coming off their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Silver and Black must simplify things to achieve victory against the Chargers on Sunday. Here are the keys to success for Week 4.
Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 4
The Raiders offense has to wake up.
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to score over 20 points in any contest this season. With playmakers like Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Jakobi Meyers, there is no excuse for a lack of offensive production. Combined with a top pass-blocking offensive line - the offense must produce more.
Ironically, they will be going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Bolts have allowed a league-most 1,011 yards through the air and are in the top five for most passing touchdowns allowed. With star edge rusher Joey Bosa's status uncertain for Sunday's clash, it provides an ideal window of opportunity for the offense to get back on track.
Additionally, the Chargers have no answer for Davante Adams, who had one of the best performances of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
However, Adams cannot do it alone and he will need some support in the rushing attack.