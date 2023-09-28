Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 4
A battle of 1-2 AFC West Rivals bodes ill for whoever loses this matchup. See what the Las Vegas Raiders need to do to achieve victory and potentially save their season on Sunday.
By CJ Errickson
The Raiders offensive line has to be better in the run blocking department.
While the Raider's offensive line is above average in pass blocking, there is much to be left desired in the run-blocking department. The problem is that there is quite a division in which specific offensive linemen excel schematically.
For example, left tackle Kolton Miller has had an excellent season when the team is running zone runs. Contrarily, right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor are better when the unit runs a 'gap' or power run.
So the question is, how does one compromise the strengths of multiple players on the offensive line? The answer is simple: you get them in a rhythm by calling power, trap, wham inside zone runs, and sprinkle in outside runs.
Like a car, you have to warm it up in the wintertime before you drive it; it's the same thought process for the big men up front. Ultimately, it will lead to more production from running back Josh Jacobs and hopefully help their defense.