Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 4
A battle of 1-2 AFC West Rivals bodes ill for whoever loses this matchup. See what the Las Vegas Raiders need to do to achieve victory and potentially save their season on Sunday.
By CJ Errickson
The Raiders defense has to eliminate the big play against Justin Herbert.
Last week, the Raiders gave up a long touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett. This week, against a much better quarterback, plays like the one below cannot afford to happen.
Blitzing a quarterback who struggles in a clean pocket doesn't make much sense. This week, they will face Justin Herbert, who possesses an 82.1% completion rate and four touchdowns when he is blitzed. So, the Raider will have to live up to the 'bend but don't break' mindset when facing Herbert, as he is lethal under pressure.
Additionally, he is the only NFL quarterback not to commit a turnover this year.
The Silver and Black will have their work cut out against them against the Chargers, but going back to the basics in many areas can ultimately be why the team comes out with a victory on Sunday.