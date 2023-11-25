Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the Chiefs in 2023 Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here are the keys to victory in this AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 12, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to division rival Kansas City in a game that could make or break their 2023 NFL season. At 3-5, the team decided to move on from head coach Josh McDaniels, ending a terrible 25-game stretch with him at the helm of the franchise.
Since that move, interim head coach Antonio Pierce has done his best to get this team pointed in the right direction on the field, and in the locker room. Pierce has won over the team, and the fan base, and on Sunday, he has a golden opportunity to do something that has become a rarity when these two teams get together to battle it out.
Sunday brings a marquee matchup inside Allegiant Stadium, and despite the loss last weekend, Pierce passed the test against the Miami Dolphins. We knew this two-game stretch before the bye week would be a tough one, but with a win, the Raiders will move back to .500, and firmly entrenched in the playoff race in the AFC.
Here, we look at some keys to victory for the Raiders on Sunday.