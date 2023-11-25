Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the Chiefs in 2023 Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here are the keys to victory in this AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must get Josh Jacobs and the run game going early
No big secret here, as the Raiders are a much better team when Josh Jacobs and the run game gets it going early. The key for the Raiders on Sunday will be keeping Patrick Mahomes and this Chiefs offense off of the field, and the easiest way to do that is sustain long drives that end up with points.
Jacobs has been a completely different player since Pierce took over as head coach, and he has had success against Kansas City in the past. The Chiefs do not have the best run defense in the league, and if Jacobs gets it going with his downhill rushing style early on, it will take a lot of pressure off of Aidan O'Connell.
The rookie signal-caller has had his moments since being named the starter, but he is prone to mistakes being it is his first season in the NFL. Jacobs, on the other hand, is a bonafide star from his running back position, and he is going to be itching to do some damage against a team that has stood between him and the playoffs for most of his career.
If Jacobs gets some chunk yardage early on, it softens the defense, and will lead to some big plays down the field.