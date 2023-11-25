Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the Chiefs in 2023 Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here are the keys to victory in this AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defense needs to continue to be opportunistic
In their loss against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, the defense put the offense in position to succeed more times than not. The Raiders ended up notching three turnovers as a defense, and that allowed the Raiders to stay in the game all the way up until deep in the fourth quarter.
On Sunday, the Raiders defense needs to not only play with that kind of passion and confidence, but they need to continue to be opportunistic against Mahomes and this passing attack. Mahomes is not getting much help from his wide receivers in recent weeks, so keying on Travis Kelce, and letting the outside cornerbacks dominate will go a long way in stopping Mahomes and company.
Mahomes has not thrown for over 200 yards in two of his last three games, and the drops of his wide receivers have been well-documented. In fact, the Chiefs could have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday had Marquez Valdes-Scantling not dropped a sure touchdown down the middle of the field late.
The Raiders must get good pressure and play some press coverage against a weak Chiefs wideout group if they hope to win on Sunday.