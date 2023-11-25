Las Vegas Raiders keys to victory against the Chiefs in 2023 Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and here are the keys to victory in this AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must take advantage of the home-field crowd
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to gain a home-field advantage since moving to the desert, and that has been concerning on a week-to-week basis. Las Vegas seems like a home game for the opposition more times than not, but down the stretch, that trend has to change if the Raiders hope to make the playoffs.
Kansas City always travels well, and even when they go to Las Vegas, it seems more like a Chiefs crowd than a Raiders crowd. However, the crowd seems to be swinging in the Silver and Black's favor as of late, and head coach Antonio Pierce has already said that he needs all of Raider Nation behind him as the team heads down the stretch.
Allegiant Stadium is one of the marquee destinations for football fans, so it is understandable that the field will have opposing fans in it. However, selling tickets to the opposition has made it more one-sided for the opposition, even when the Raiders go up against AFC West foes like Kansas City.
If the Raiders can get a sea of Silver and Black on Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium, the advantage will finally switch Las Vegas's way.