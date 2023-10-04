Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Green Bay Packers in Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders can beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night if they can secure these keys to victory in Week 5.
By Brad Weiss
Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers won't be an easy one for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have lost three straight games after a strong victory against Denver on the road in Week 1. Since then, Jimmy Garoppolo has already missed time due to injury, the run game has been mostly non-existent, and the defense has struggled to get stops on most occasions.
However, the game against the Packers is a winnable game for the Raiders, as they go into the game as small underdogs against Green Bay. To beat the Packers, they will have to secure these keys to victory on Monday night.
Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Green Bay Packers in Week 5
Continue to feed Davante Adams
There is no doubt that Davante Adams is the No. 1 option for the Raiders on offense, and this is a huge game for the star wide receiver. Adams is playing against his former team for the first time on Monday night, and it should be priority No. 1 for Josh McDaniels to get him involved early and often against Green Bay.
Adams suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4, but came back strong in the game and nearly helped the Raiders pull off the victory. If Las Vegas wants any chance to beat the Packers in Week 5, we need a steady dose of No. 17 on every possession.