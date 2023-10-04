Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Green Bay Packers in Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders can beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night if they can secure these keys to victory in Week 5.
By Brad Weiss
Get better protection from the OTs
The Chargers dominated the Raiders offensive tackles on Sunday, as Khalil Mack racked up six sacks against Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor. On Monday night, the Raiders will take on a Green Bay Packers team that only racked up 11 sacks as an entire team through four games, led by linebacker Rashan Gary.
Miller was widely considered one of the best young left tackles in the game going into this season, but he has to be better. For Eluemunor, if he continues to play like he did last weekend, we could end up seeing second-year player, Thayer Munford Jr. in there sooner than later.
Linebacker play has got to be better
The linebacker play for the Raiders has been up and down all season long, something that has to change in a hurry. Divine Deablo came into this season with high expectations, but his tackling has been suspect to say the least, and it is affecting the Raiders in third down situations.
Las Vegas has to be good on all three levels of the defense this weekend, and while the secondary play was better in Week 4, all three levels have been inconsistent. Patrick Graham's defense needs strong linebacker play, and the Raiders lack of moves in that department have come back to hurt them this season.