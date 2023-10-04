Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Green Bay Packers in Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders can beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday night if they can secure these keys to victory in Week 5.
By Brad Weiss
Protect the football
The Raiders took on a division rival this past weekend, going up against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. The game was the first NFL start for rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and as expected, he went through some growing pains during the 24-17 loss.
O'Connell struggled to protect the football in the first half, fumbling twice, as the Chargers raced out to an early lead against the Raiders. That has to change, and whether it is O'Connell, or veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who has six interceptions this season, the Raiders have to do a better job in protecting the football.
Las Vegas has a strong rushing attack behind Josh Jacobs, but for some reason, they have abandoned that far too often early in the 2023 NFL season. They need to get Jacobs the ball early on this Monday night, and if Garoppolo or O'Connell can do a better job with not giving the ball to the other team, they should be in good shape.