Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Miami Dolphins in 2023 Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in Week 11, but here are some keys to victory for them on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
It is already Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are still firmly alive in the AFC Playoff race. After beating the New York Giants and Jets in consecutive weeks, the Raiders are finally back to the .500 mark, and have two great chances ahead of them to really make some noise before the bye week.
The first test comes this Sunday, as the Silver and Black travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. This season, the Dolphins have gotten out to a fast start, as they are currently in first place in the AFC East, though they have shown themselves to be quite beatable against good competition.
For the Raiders to go into Miami and come out with a win would be a big shock to most of the NFL landscape, but not to those inside the building. The Raiders are playing with an edge since Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, and with elite talent on both sides of the ball, they are proving they can win at the NFL level with consistency.
The wins against the New York teams were fun, but the Dolphins present the Raiders with a host of new problems on Sunday. However, the Raiders are building something special, and here, we look at some keys to victory for them on Sunday morning against the Dolphins.