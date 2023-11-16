Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against Miami Dolphins in 2023 Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in Week 11, but here are some keys to victory for them on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders secondary needs to continue their strong play
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has played well the past two weeks, albeit against some terrible quarterbacks in Tommy DeVito and Zach Wilson. Still, this is the NFL, and teams have playmakers on both sides of the ball, and the Raiders defense has done a nice job limiting the damage done by both the Giants and Jets offense.
While DeVito and Wilson are not good NFL quarterbacks, the Raiders opponent in Week 11, the Miami Dolphins, have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Tua Tagovailoa has been racking up the passing yards this season, has thrown for nearly 20 touchdowns, and has a host of weapons he can use at any time.
Just looking at this Dolphins offense is scary, as Raheem Mostert has over ten touchdowns at running back, and Miami could get De'Von Achane back this week as well. On the outside, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are one of the best wide receiver duos in the game, while Durham Smythe and Braxton Berrios also can have an impact.
In order for the Raiders to win Sunday, the secondary has to continue their strong play, and should be bolstered by the arrival of Jack Jones. If they can limit the damage in the passing game, they will have a good chance to surprise some people with the outcome of this matchup.