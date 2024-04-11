Ranking Raiders last 10 first-round draft picks from bust to best
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't had the best luck when it comes to drafting in the first round in recent years. Looking back at their last 10 first-rounders would make a lot of Raiders fans say "Oof" as the selections range from guys like Damon Arnette to Alex Leatherwood to still-unknown product Tyree Wilson.
The Raiders have had some decent picks as well but the bad has outweighed the good here. Let's rank the last 10 first-round picks by the silver and black.
10. Damon Arnette (Drafted 19th overall in 2020)
It was a surprising move when the Raiders spent the 19th pick on Damon Arnette in 2020 and the payoff was not worth it at all. Arnette struggled to stay healthy while with the Raiders and when he did play, he wasn't very good.
The Raiders released him in 2021, only a year and a half after drafting him, after he brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone on social media. So, not only was Arnette bad on the field but he was bad off the field as well.
9. Henry Ruggs III (Drafted 12th overall in 2020)
There were plenty of talented wide receivers available to take in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but it was a surprise when the Raiders took Henry Ruggs III with the 12th pick, making him the first wide receiver off the board. The Raiders could have taken Jerry Jeudy, Ruggs' Alabama teammate, or CeeDee Lamb, the star wideout out of Oklahoma but they went with speed and nabbed Ruggs.
It looked like a smart decision at first as Ruggs had a nice start to his rookie year, including going for 118 yards against the Chiefs in Week 3. Ruggs finished his rookie season with 452 yards and two touchdowns and looked like he was en route to becoming a superstar in Year 2, with 469 yards and two touchdowns through seven starts.
However, that trajectory changed quickly. On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs was driving impaired and at 156 mph when he crashed his car into another vehicle, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The Raiders released him soon after, and in August 2023, he was sentenced to at least three years in prison (maximum 10 years) after entering a guilty plea on charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.