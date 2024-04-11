Ranking Raiders last 10 first-round draft picks from bust to best
6. Gareon Conley (Drafted 24th overall in 2017)
The 2017 NFL Draft was a different situation for the Raiders. They had made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years in the 2016 season so they were making their first pick of the draft much later on than they had grown accustomed to. They opted to select Gareon Conley, which was a controversial pick.
Conley, once projected as a surefire first-rounder, had been accused of rape before the draft. He was under investigation at the time by the Cleveland Police Department's sex crimes and child abuse units, though he had not been charged or arrested in connection to the alleged incident. The Raiders conducted their own investigation and, much to everyone's surprise, chose to select him at No. 24 overall after he passed a team-administered polygraph test. A grand jury declined to charge him in July.
Conley wasn't a bad player but the Raiders ended up trading him to the Houston Texans halfway through his third season and that was the final year he played in the league.
5. Tyree Wilson (Drafted 7th overall in 2023)
You know the first-round draft picks have been bad when Tyree Wilson, who was only drafted a year ago, is this high on the list. He's this high on the rankings because of how bad everyone else has been, not necessarily because he's been that good.
That being said, we're still in the "We have hope!" stage for Wilson. He had 3.5 sacks during his rookie year and with Maxx Crosby by his side, hopefully the young pass-rusher can build on those sack numbers in Year 2 and beyond.