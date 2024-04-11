Ranking Raiders last 10 first-round draft picks from bust to best
4. Jonhathan Abram (Drafted 27th overall in 2019)
Remember how I mentioned that the Raiders had three picks in the first round of the 2019 draft? Their final first-round pick that year was spent on Johnathan Abram, who only appeared in one game his rookie year due to injury. In 2020, Abram had a PFF grade of 36.8 but by Year 3, he looked to turn things around, finishing the season with over 100 tackles and playing a role in helping the Raiders get to the playoffs.
Despite the improved performance in 2021, the Raiders didn't pick up Abram's fifth-year option and parted ways with him during the 2022 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 and appeared in nine games for them.
3. Karl Joseph (Drafted 14th overall in 2016)
With their first-round pick in 2016, the Raiders nabbed Karl Joseph out of West Virginia and he immediately helped make an impact in their secondary as a rookie. PFF gave Joseph an overall grade of 71.2 that year and continued to play well for the duration of his Raiders career.
That being said, injuries definitely were an issue for Joseph during his Raiders tenure. A foot injury actually ended his Raiders career and while he spent some time with the Browns and the Steelers in 2020 and 2021 respectively, he hasn't played a snap in the league since 2021.