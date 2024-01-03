Raiders listed as possible landing spot for Russell Wilson and that would be terrible
The Las Vegas Raiders have their issues at quarterback, but going with Russell Wilson in 2024 will definitely not solve that problem.
By Brad Weiss
To say the Las Vegas Raiders had a roller coaster ride at quarterback this season would be an understatement, as three different players started a game for the Silver and Black in 2023. This past Sunday, that 2023 NFL season took a turn for the worst, as the Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention, and all eyes will now turn to the offseason.
One big decision the franchise will have to make is who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2024. Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, and Brian Hoyer all got starts for the Raiders this season, and while we saw some good things from the rookie O'Connell, the team may not be sold that he is the future at the position.
As we look towards some options next offseason, Garoppolo will be gone, as will Hoyer, while O'Connell will be brought back as either the starter, or backup. Looking at some possible veterans to bring in, Russell Wilson from Denver is likely to be cut in March, and Las Vegas appears to be a possible destination for the former Super Bowl champion.
In the piece, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin lays out the seven most-likely destinations for Wilson this offseason. Coming in at No. 6 overall, your Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders should avoid Wilson at all costs this offseason
There is no doubt that Wilson has been a special player in his career, a career that could land him in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when all is said and done. However, after Pete Carroll gave up on him in Seattle, and Sean Payton sent him to the bench in Denver, is now really the time for the Raiders to go after him?
Las Vegas swung and missed on Garoppolo this offseason, and Wilson, at 35-years old, may have his best days behind him.
If the Raiders are going to make a big move at quarterback this offseason, bringing in Justin Fields, or possibly trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft should be the play. Wilson is likely to get another chance to start in the NFL this upcoming season, but him landing in Las Vegas has disaster written all over it.