Las Vegas Raiders: Looking back at 7 wins in a row over the Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, making it seven in a row against their divisional opponent.
By Nick Popio
Unlike 2022, when the Raiders would find ways to lose, they kicked off the 2023 season in winning fashion. It wasn't pretty, but after the dust settled they found themselves alone atop the AFC West with Week 1 in the books.
Dating back to 2019, for argument's sake, the Silver and Black have owned the Broncos. They started the season with a 24-16 win on Monday night football. Derek Carr's efficiency was eerily similar to Jimmy Garoppolo's on Sunday.
In 2020 they didn't play until week 10 when the Broncos made their initial trip to Allegiant Stadium only to get slapped in the face 37-12 for the sixth win of the year: the running game and the defense dominated in the blowout victory.
Later in the campaign they did it again by a single point in Denver.
Two years ago was the same result with a season sweep. In 2022 the Raiders got into the win column with their first win after an 0-3 start. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs combined for nearly 500 yards of total offense in both victories.
Raiders edge past Denver for their seventh win in a row vs the rival
On Sunday Will Lutz tried an onside kick to get things going and it shaped the rest of the evening for the Broncos kicker. On the ensuing series the Raiders went on a 10 play drive to gain the momentum early. Garoppolo found Jacobi Meyers for his first catch as a Raider for six.
Denver responded with a long drive, but missed the extra point and trailed by a point after one quarter of play. That botched kick would haunt them later in the second half.
The Raiders scored on their next series thanks to Daniel Carlson. The teams then traded punts before the Broncos cashed in right before the break to take a 13-10 advantage into the locker room.
Denver got the ball to begin the second and Lutz was wide right on a 55 yard field goal that would have extended the lead to six. The two mishaps eventually sealed the fate for the Broncos. In the offseason the Broncos cut longtime vet Brandon McManus in favor of Lutz. McManus was perfect in his Jacksonville debut by the way.
If Lutz at least hits the PAT, then it may go to overtime. It's understandable that he was unsuccessful on a 55 yard try however. He redeemed himself a little bit with a 24 yarder in the fourth, but Las Vegas wouldn't flinch. Garoppolo surgically dissected the Denver defense with a two minute drive to go on top for good.
He hooked up with Adams, Meyers and Austin Hooper on the game-winning drive.
The defense did their job by forcing a three and out and the always nimble Garoppolo ( that's a joke) scrambled for a first down to call game. The Raiders have now beaten the Broncos at least once a season since Derek Carr's rookie year in 2014. Peyton Manning was still Denver's gunslinger and the Raiders were still in Oakland.