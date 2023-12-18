Las Vegas Raiders looking for a Christmas Miracle in Week 16 vs Chiefs
With their season hanging in the balance, the Las Vegas Raiders will need a Christmas Miracle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will have ten days rest heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, one that could eliminate them from AFC Playoff contention. It has been an up-and-down season once again for the Silver and Black, as they look to keep their slim playoff chances alive on the road next Monday.
Their opponent, the Chiefs, have once again dominated the AFC West landscape, and are on the brink of clinching the division title heading down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season. While the Chiefs are most likely going to the playoffs, they have looked beatable as of late, so the Raiders could be getting them at the perfect time.
These two teams met a few weeks back inside Allegiant Stadium, with the Raiders roaring out to a 14-0 lead in the first half. However, the Chiefs outscored the Raiders 31-3 down the stretch in what was one of the more disappointing finishes to any game the team has played this season.
To beat the Chiefs on Christmas Day, the Raiders will need a Christmas Miracle.
Raiders looking to stay alive in the AFC Playoff race
With a win, the Raiders would likely buy themselves more time in the AFC Playoff picture, but will have to win out to have any chance of being an unlikely participant this year. They have let too many winnable games slip through their hands this season, including a 3-0 clunker against Minnesota coming out of the bye week in Week 14.
They rebounded in a big way on Thursday night, racking up 63 points against division rival Los Angeles, but it could be too little, too late for Antonio Pierce and company. With many teams winning their eighth game of the season this past weekend, the AFC is starting to take shape, and barring a miracle on Christmas Day, the Raiders could once again be on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
This is a divisional game, the Raiders should be ready, but do they have enough to keep up with the Chiefs for four quarters, and throw a wrench in the AFC Playoff picture on Monday?