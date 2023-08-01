Las Vegas Raiders: Madden 24 Ratings Quarterbacks
Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s first entry into EA’s classic game was Madden 15. As a rookie, Carr ranked as 74 overall behind Matt Schaub (78 overall) and slightly above Matt McGloin (73). Since then, there hasn’t been an edition of Madden with a different Raiders’ starting quarterback.
This season it changes in an underwhelming way.
Quarterback
Overall
Jimmy Garoppolo
77
Brian Hoyer
61
Aiden O'Connell
59
The Las Vegas Raiders once again dug deeper into the veteran quarterback well to find the fountain of youth. Prior to drafting Carr, the veteran signings were uneventful after Rich Gannon. A series of quarterbacks came and went with little success.
Raiders new QB vs their former one
Carr wasn’t perfect, but neither is his replacement, Jimmy Garoppolo. The Madden Rating czars seem to agree. Garoppolo enters his first season with the Raiders as a 77 overall. Carr is a 78. The two quarterbacks are fairly similar across the board. Players who usually use the Las Vegas Raiders will notice that Garoppolo is much more of a pocket passer, and he will miss on the deep ball more often.
Backing up Garoppolo is fellow former New England Patriot Brian Hoyer. As the 66th ranked quarterback, Hoyer is hardly a good option. The aged veteran enters this season's game as a 61 overall. There is literally no reason to retain him after the first preseason ends.
Coming in as the third string signal caller is rookie Aidan O’Connell (59). The key difference between O’Connell and Hoyer is awareness. Hoyer is rated higher which boosts his overall above O’Connell since all of the quarterback centric ratings are close to even or O’Connell has the advantage.
With only three quarterbacks on the roster, go find a new backup in free agency as soon as you start your franchise. Chase Garbers wasn’t included again this season, but it is just as well since the Raiders have already released him. There won’t be too many interesting options unless they give Carson Wentz some ridiculous rating.
Maybe Teddy Bridgewater will make it to release unsigned. These issues with our digital team leaders is nothing new for Raiders’ fans. Try to draft someone early to hopefully find the savior that the real front office never will.