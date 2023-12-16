Las Vegas Raiders could get major playoff help Saturday in Week 15
The Las Vegas Raiders did their job on Thursday night, and on Saturday, they could get major playoff help.
By Brad Weiss
On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers with their 2023 playoff hopes on life support. With the division rival coming to town on a short week, and coming off an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Raiders were pretty much left for dead in a wide-open AFC.
However, as has been the case all season long, the Raiders put together a shocking effort as their roller coaster season continues to wind down. After being shutout on Sunday, the Raiders erupted for 63 points against the Chargers, forcing Los Angeles to part ways with both their head coach, and general manager.
With the win, the Raiders kept their slim playoff hopes alive, and looking at the Saturday slate in Week 15, they can get some major help in their journey to get back into the playoff picture.
Raiders leaning on the NFC North Saturday in Week 15
Three games dot the Saturday slate in the NFL, with the first coming in the 10AM PT window, a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have played well behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, and they currently have a 7-6 record going into this matchup.
Minnesota will roll with Nick Mullens in this game, so they have an uphill battle ahead of them, but Justin Jefferson should be ready to go after being injured in the Raiders game. A win by Minnesota will help the Raiders get closer to the Bengals record with three games left in the season.
Next, an AFC battle will take place between two 7-6 teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. While one of these teams will notch their eighth win barring a tie, the other will get back to .500, one game ahead of the Silver and Black.
The nightcap will feature another NFC North team in the Detroit Lions, as they take on the upstart Denver Broncos at home. The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, but a loss would move them to 7-7 on the season, and the Raiders already have a win in hand against their division rival.
This Saturday has a chance to be a great one for the Silver and Black as they look ahead to their Christmas Day matchup on the road against Kansas City.