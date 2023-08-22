Major questions still plaguing the Las Vegas Raiders entering the final preseason game
The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their 2023 preseason on Saturday, but there are still major questions plaguing this team entering the matchup with Dallas.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to finish the preseason with a perfect record, as they have been running through their opponents across the first two weeks. The Silver and Black have outscored their opponents by a score of 68-24, and have done so in dominating fashion from start to finish.
However, despite the strong start to the preseason, this is still a franchise that is plagued by many major questions. The biggest being running back Josh Jacobs, who is still not with the team, and there is no indication when he will be back, despite numerous reports coming out earlier this week.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season, and based on all the weapons the team has in the passing game, getting him back could push the offense into another level. The Raiders replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, and he looked good in short work on Saturday, showing good command of Josh McDaniels's offense.
While Jacobs is the big storyline this summer, there are more questions than just when the star running back will return to the team.