Major questions still plaguing the Las Vegas Raiders entering the final preseason game
The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their 2023 preseason on Saturday, but there are still major questions plaguing this team entering the matchup with Dallas.
By Brad Weiss
Can Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels change the narrative surrounding himself?
It does not matter how many elite pieces you put on your football team if the head coach cannot get it done. Josh McDaniels was outstanding early on in his career in Denver as the head coach, only to find himself fired midway through his second season with the Broncos.
Will he have the same kind of fate for the Raiders?
The front office seem to be fully behind McDaniels, and the hope is that he can change the narrative surrounding him as an NFL coach. Sure, he is an elite offensive coordinator, and has a bunch of Super Bowl wins, but he has yet to prove he can win on a consistent level as a head coach of an NFL franchise.
Las Vegas went out and brought a ton of talent from New England over to the Raiders over the last two years, as they look to surround McDaniels with players he is comfortable with. They have also let go of some of their key players who did not mesh with McDaniels, so all eyes will be on him as he enters Year 2 on the sidelines for the Silver and Black.