Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby continues to dominate despite a lack of help
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night, and Maxx Crosby needs all the help he can get in this one.
By Brad Weiss
The 2019 NFL Draft was supposed to be a big one for the Raiders franchise, as they held three first round picks in an effort to turn the franchise around. Former head coach Jon Gruden had returned to the Raiders for the 2018 NFL season, and let go of some of his elite players in order to get some elite draft capital.
Unfortunately, Gruden and the front office could not make good on the investment, picking Clelin Ferrell at pick No. 4 overall, and then Jonathan Abram later on Day 1. They were able to add running back Josh Jacobs that year, and he has been tremendous as a pro, but outside of him, that first day was a joke.
Las Vegas was able to hit some home runs later in the draft, but none bigger than Maxx Crosby, a talented edge rusher from Eastern Michigan. Crosby has made a steady ascent into being one of the best defensive players in the game since then, as he is a front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor this season despite his team's struggles.
On Monday night, the Raiders need every bit of Maxx Crosby against a powerhouse in the Detroit Lions, but it is time the team starts to get him some help.
Raiders Maxx Crosby leading the NFL in pressure in 2023
Despite the lack of talent around him on the defensive side of the ball, Crosby currently leads the NFL in pressures, bearly eeking out Lions star edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson. Crosby has been able to accomplish this despite the drama with Chandler Jones, and Tyree Wilson coming along very slowly as a rookie, while the defensive tackle spot has been nothing to write home about.
In order for the Raiders to shock the world in primetime in Week 8, Las Vegas has to start giving Crosby some help, and we saw some flashes from Wilson this past weekend in the embarrassing loss to Chicago. The Raiders have the talent on both sides of the ball to win in the NFL, but the coaching has been atrocious, and both the offense and defense have been wildly inconsistent this season.
Crosby is the goods, that is for sure, but how much longer can he dominate without a real cast of players surrounding him?