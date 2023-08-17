Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby is the definition of an old-school Raider
During their joint practice with the Rams, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby showed he is the definition of an old-school Raider.
By CJ Errickson
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro defensive end, Maxx Crosby, displayed why he is the heart and soul of the Silver and Black on Wednesday. In a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams, Crosby and Rams running back Cam Akers got into it - literally.
According to reports, a play was blown dead and Maxx attempted to punch the ball loose from Akers' grasp. The Rams running back did not take kindly to this and proceeded to throw a punch of his own. From then on, a melee ensued after a day of Maxx terrorizing veteran quarterback Matt Stafford.
After practice, this is what the Raiders star had to say about the incident.
When you think about his actions and response, it should warm the heart as the Eastern Michigan standout represents the Raiders of old with pride.