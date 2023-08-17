Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby is the definition of an old-school Raider
During their joint practice with the Rams, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby showed he is the definition of an old-school Raider.
By CJ Errickson
Raiders star Maxx Crosby is the last of a dying breed
When many think of the Raiders, they think of the colors. In addition, they think of the logo, the song, and the 70s' & 80's era of Silver and Black. That era of Raiders possessed some of the toughest, nastiest, and mentally tough players who played long after the whistle blew. One great example is former Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado.
Another great example is the legendary hard-hitting safety, Jack Tatum. For the Raiders star in 2023 his elite competive toughness shows through and through everyday. This season, it seems as if he's ready to take yet another step ahead
Crosby attacks the game much like he attacks life, giving everything he has to the Raiders organization. This guy was an absolute steal of a draft pick, and if the Raiders were smart, he would play his entire career in the Silver and Black.