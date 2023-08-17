Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby is the definition of an old-school Raider
During their joint practice with the Rams, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby showed he is the definition of an old-school Raider.
By CJ Errickson
Crosby's consistency can make him one of the great Raiders of All-Time
While you will be hard-pressed to find a tougher player than Maxx Crosby, you will also have difficulty finding a player who works harder. A former fourth-round draft pick who came from a small NCAA Division I program in Michigan is now regarded as one of the NFL's best pass rushers.
Considering all the defensive ends in the 2019 NFL draft that were taken ahead of him (including one on his team) Maxx has shown that anything is possible with consistent hard work. When a player takes pride in opportunities like going against the NFL's best offensive tackle Trent Williams - it says all you need to know about the level of player Crosby is capable of.
This season it is evident that 'Mad Maxx' is taking it up a notch in both his work ethic and practice. When the regular season starts, the rest of the NFL should be concerned as Maxx Crosby is on a mission bigger than ever to succeed.