Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby playing in Week 14 changes everything
Despite not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, the expectation is that Maxx Crosby will play against the Vikings in Week 14.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a monster game ahead of them in Week 14, as the Minnesota Vikings come to town to take on the Silver and Black inside Allegiant Stadium. However, with the season likely on the line, the big storyline was once again revolving around Maxx Crosby, who sat out practice all week heading into the matchup against Kansas City in Week 12 and was listed as doubtful for the game.
But this is Crosby we are talking about, so despite being doubtful, he was out there with the team when they took on the Chiefs right before the bye week. Though only 60 percent healthy, Crosby was able to manage a sack against Kansas City, but was clear that he was not 100 percent.
Going into this matchup on Sunday, Crosby sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and many felt he would be a game-time decision, or even sit out against Minnesota. But, like we have seen throughout his entire NFL career, that won't be the case for No. 98 as the Raiders look to hang onto their slim AFC Playoff chances.
Tom Pelissero from NFL Network interviewed Crosby on Friday on his show, The Insiders on Friday, and Crosby said he feels incredible and will play against the Vikings.
Crosby playing for the Raiders changes everything
The fact that Crosby will play against the Vikings changes everything, especially considering how bad Minnesota quarterback Joshua Dobbs has looked in recent weeks. If he is actually 100 percent like he says, and feeling 'incredible,' that is certainly bad news for Dobbs, who is coming off a four-interception game against Chicago his last time out.
Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL, and is one of the guys who should be finalist for the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor this season. He is a bonafide star, and embodies what it means to be a Raider, so having him back in the lineup is sure to give this defense the boost they need to possibly come away with a victory and run their record to 6-7 on the season.
This is the kind of news Raider Nation needs to hear at this point in the season, especially with crucial games on the horizon. I would expect Crosby to be all over the field on Sunday, getting to Dobbs time and time again, while forcing some mistakes from the Vikings signal-caller.