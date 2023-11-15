Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Early Week 11 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and here is the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
For the second week in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on an AFC East opponent, but this time, it is the division-leading Miami Dolphins. The Raiders have won two straight since Antonio Pierce took over as the team's head coach, but this is his biggest challenge to date, as the Dolphins are considered by many as one of the best teams in the NFL this season.
Here, we look at the early odds for this matchup, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders at Dolphins early odds for 2023 NFL Week 11
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are severe road underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 11.5 points from the Dolphins. Getting the points will come in at -106, while giving the 11.5 points, in other words taking the Dolphins against the spread, the odds will be -114.
The over/under for the contest is set at 46.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +480, which means a $100 bet will win $480.00 while a $100 bet on the Dolphins straight up will come in at -110, or $100 wins you $15.38.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Dolphins early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 11
The Raiders two-game win streak has vaulted them back into the playoff picture in the AFC, but this has the potential to be a tough game for the Silver and Black. Playing in Miami is never easy, and for a Raiders team with a rookie quarterback, head coach, and offensive coordinator, the Dolphins could end up coming close to covering the spread in this one.
Of course, the Raiders defense has been better than expected this season, and the Dolphins are not invincible, as they have taken their lumps this season as well. In the end, the Raiders keep it close for most of the game, but going East and playing in the 10AM PT window could be too much of a task against such a talented Miami team.
Final Score: Dolphins 27, Raiders 17