Las Vegas Raiders minicamp: Thayer Munford ready to be starter at right tackle?
By CJ Errickson
As minicamp begins, many are enamored with what will happen at the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders - and rightfully so. However, without the proper protection upfront, whoever is under center will be a moot point should the offensive front not be able to keep their signal caller upright. As of now, there are three spots locked down along the offensive front with incumbent starters - they are:
Left Tackle - Kolton Miller
Guard - Dylan Parham
Center - Andre James
With two spots up for grabs, Thayer Munford has set his eyes on the right tackle position.
All offseason, media and fans were searched for answers at RT for the Raiders elsewhere.
When Raiders starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor went to the New York Giants in free agency in March, a raging debate started amongst media and pundits about who would become the Silver and Black's next starting right tackle.
Between copious amounts of free-agent proposals and mock drafts, many forgot that the Raiders possess a 6-foot-6, 315-pound starter with adequate play experience. Moreover, in 10 starts last season, the former Ohio State Buckeye only committed one holding penalty and more than held his own in pass protection and as a run blocker.
Munford knows he has been overlooked and is handling business the right way.
The Raiders' veteran, entering his third year, is handling business correctly despite being overlooked by most. When Paul Gutierrez asked how he dealt with the outside noise, he stated, "I just keep receipts." However, head coach Antonio Pierce has never overlooked him.
""He works his tail off. Came back in great shape, running. He's got a little chip on his shoulder, right? I'm sure he reads the outside news, but he has looked really good.- Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce
"The versatility that he brings is great, but more importantly, it's Year 3, and he understands this is a great opportunity for him to really just say, 'I'm your guy.' And I told him, 'It's yours for the taking.'""
Munford also alludes that new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy runs a scheme similar to that of his college alma mater, Ohio State. Regardless of flexibility, scheme familiarity, or talent, the Silver and Black's offensive tackle is more than ready for the challenge.
""Night and day difference from my first year, my second year, to now. Now, I'm like, Alright, I know I can play, I know I can go against one of the best, especially with Maxx and anybody else that we're going to play this year.- Thayer Munford - via ESPN
And I know what I can do, so all I have to do now is actually meet my potential and actually do it and help everybody else out on the team as well.""
Time will tell if he is ready, but all signs point to him being the starter at right tackle sooner rather than later.