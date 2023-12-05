Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Early Week 14 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and here is the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Allegiant Stadium in a must-win game for both franchise. The Raiders lost their last two games heading into the bye week against AFC foes in the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, and those losses put a damper on a potential playoff run.
However, heading into Week 14, the Raiders are still alive in a wide-open AFC Playoff race, though they are going to need to start winning some games, and getting some help to stay there. The Raiders bye week could not have come at a better time, as Maxx Crosby was hobbled against the Chiefs, and was playing at only around 60 percent.
He should be ready to go for this one, and here, we look at the early odds for this matchup, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders vs Vikings early odds for 2023 NFL Week 14
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 3.0 points from the Vikings. Getting the points will come in at -115, while giving the 3.0 points, in other words taking the Vikings against the spread, the odds will be -110.
The over/under for the contest is set at 40.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -110 odds, and the under coming in at -110 as well. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +132, while a moneyline bet on the Vikings is currently at -156.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Vikings early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 14
The Vikings are likely to give Joshua Dobbs another start at quarterback, and the hope for them is that he can find some of the magic that made him must-see television earlier this season. Dobbs and the Vikings are also coming off their bye week, and like the Raiders, lost two straight before their break.
They last game, a 12-10 home loss to the Chicago Bears was an absolute embarassment, but with the return of Justin Jefferson, it should give Dobbs a boost in the passing game.
On the Raiders side of the coin, Aidan O'Connell is playing for his future with the team, as is interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Sitting at 5-7, both men will be expected to help lead the Raiders on a late-season playoff push, but only time will tell whether or not they are capable of doing so.
There is a lot to like about this Raiders roster, but they have struggled to put four quarters together for a few weeks now. They will have to be able to do so against a Vikings team that is also trying to remain a playoff contender, and one that has just as many questions surrounding their team as the Raiders currently do.
In the end, I like the Raiders to come out of the bye week ready to go, winning this game and keeping their slim AFC Playoff hopes alive.
Final Score: Raiders 21, Vikings 20