Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings: What to watch for in Preseason Week 1
By CJ Errickson
Keep an eye on the right tackle position
While the Silver and Black's initial depth chart has second-year player Thayer Munford listed as the team's first-string right tackle, it should be noted that the rookie D.J. Glaze may also have a window of opportunity to push for the position after a strong training camp.
"“He’s just been steady Eddie,” Pierce said. “He’s been consistent in everything he’s done. His approach to the game, he’s taking it like a pro. He’s learning from some of those veterans that we have in front of him. Doesn’t say a lot, but he’s out here working each and every day. And he gives us his best foot forward each and every day. You see it. You see growth and improvement.”"- Per LVRJ's Vincent Bonsignore
The 22-year-old out of the University of Maryland stepped up big after Munford suffered a hand injury in practice and held his own against All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. Who has been a great on-field coach for the 6-4 325-pound offensive tackle.
“Of course, the reps get you better too,” Glaze said. “But if you get that somebody who’s done it, somebody who’s one of the greats at it, come and tell you, ‘No, this is what you could do to get better,’ then that’s ultimately what’s going to help improve the craft.”
Keep an eye on the Raiders' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this preseason; he could make some waves.
The running back position has a lot to prove
Outside of Zamir White, the Raiders' running back committee is relatively unproven in prominent roles. Former Minnesota Vikings back Alexander Mattison joins the team after being a career backup as he enters his sixth NFL season. Ameer Abdullah offers versatility as the team's third-down back and kick returner. The question is, who steps up as the team's RB2 regarding workload and effectiveness?
The team's sixth-round rookie out of New Hampshire has turned heads at training camp, and preseason offers a prime opportunity to showcase his talents and ability.
Specifically, watch how Dylan Laube does in pass protection and receiving. If he thrives in those areas, he may be inclined to receive more reps during regular season time.