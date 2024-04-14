Raiders mock draft: Multiple trades inside of 3 rounds, including a QB
The silver and black make some bold moves in this controversial mock draft.
By Nick Popio
All the buzz leading up to draft day has been about wanting to trade for Jayden Daniels. The odds of that happening are low, but never say never. If the Raiders feel he is the guy for the next decade they will pull the trigger and claw their way up to the second pick. In all likelihood they will stay at 13 and presumably go tackle or cornerback, at least that's what they are leading us to believe this close to the draft.
I personally believe they won't take a quarterback, at least not on the first two days. They have done their due diligence on the top six, but they may have their eye on someone else later in the process, perhaps a Jordan Travis of Florida State.
In my fourth and final installment on predicting what the Raiders could do, I take some chances. Remember this mock means nothing. It's just a primer for what's to come in Detroit. Realistic trade will certainly happen, but we won't know where or when and a surprise pick or two will shake things up a bit. The Raiders trade up, but not for a quarterback. Then they trade back into the third to pick up an extra player after dealing away their second rounder.
(TRADE) Round 1, Pick 7-Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
The Raiders do the unconventional thing and take the draft's premiere offensive tackle. They complete a blockbuster trade with the Titans for the 13th pick, their second rounder, a future first and late round swaps. The reactions from Raider nation would be shock and awe if they realistically pulled off something like this. Instead of taking the obvious choice of quarterback, they build the line for Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell to protect them.
The Raiders can have their next left tackle of the future with this selection even if he has to start out on the right side. Although drafting a tackle with his pedigree that high, it's hard to see him anywhere but there. Alt has what it takes to be the next Joe Thomas. His expectations will be hall of fame or bust however. The 6'8'' monster didn't have all the prestigious accolades that one would expect after finishing his career at Notre Dame, but remember the Irish do not call any conference home in college football.
Alt is a generational lineman who gave up one sack in 2023 and graded over 90 plus his last two seasons in South Bend. His pass blocking grade was better than his run blocking grade. With this move the Raiders can start Alt out on the right side or move Kolton Miller around. Miller's contract is up after the 2025 season, where he'll be 30.
Round 3, Pick 77-Max Melton CB Rutgers
Melton has piled up the numbers that a casual fan wants to see in Piscataway. Eight interceptions in three years. Eight total tackles at Michigan and playing Ohio State at home. Melton did allow a touchdown to a freshman in the Michigan loss. He turned heads though at the combine with his sub 4.4. forty.
Greg Schiano has a history of coaching defensive backs that have gone on to have quality careers in the NFL. By watching his film you can see that he sure is a fiery competitor by nature. Melton is thin, so he'll have to bulk up to take on bigger blockers at the next level.
Melton can play slot too which is a plus for his adaptability. The good thing for him is he won't have to be the number one guy at the position from day one. Bill Williamson believes he could be a fit in Patrick Graham's defense. He's well experienced over his four year career at Rutgers too.
Against Ohio State receivers, Melton battled with veracity. Kyle McCord was held under 200 yards passing and Ohio State's most yards by a wideout was just 31 yards, and it wasn't Marvin Harrison Jr. either.
(TRADE) Round 3, Pick 99-Michael Pratt QB Tulane
This pick comes from the Rams who love to trade a lot. The Raiders give up a future second rounder in 2025 and swap some later picks with them as well. They move back up to select a player who could fall right in their laps on day two or just steal someone who another team is targeting at the top of day three. Pratt is their target here in this makeup mock.
Pratt plays up to the competition, but also plays down to lesser competition too. In 2021 he almost beat Oklahoma in a comeback that fell short in Norman. At Ole Miss and SMU he secured five touchdowns to zero interceptions. Everyone remembers what he did in the win over USC in the Cotton bowl. One can make the argument that they were all bad defenses and that's a viable opinion to have.
Pratt commands the pocket. He's got a lot of experience at Tulane. Pratt forged Tulane from 2-10 in 2021 to 12-2 in 2022. The hard part will be to get Pratt to play consistently all the time. Getting the urgency that he played with versus USC and Oklahoma. When he decides to take off he possesses relatively good speed, although the pro game will bring faster defenders his way.
As we've seen in the past an organization can win with a Brad Johnson or Trent Dilfer, but those occasions rarely happen. It's reasonable to believe that the silver and black can make a playoff run with its current roster, but can they win it all with Minshew or AOC like a Dilfer or Johnson did? That's where a rookie can come in and push them to be better and obtain that deeper run in the playoffs that they crave.
Some Final Thoughts
This mock arguably covers their three most glaring needs. Unless a favorable trade or someone they have really high on their board drops to them, they'll likely select one of two positions in round one. New gm Tom Telesco covets the trenches and loves big receivers like Mike Williams.
On night two they could go the other position that they didn't take in the first. I wouldn't be surprised if they went all offense early though, just to get as much help as possible for Luke Getsy to succeed. This is where Telesco has found notable starters like Kenneth Murray, Keenan Allen, Denzel Perryman, Hunter Henry, Uchenna Nwosu and more.
On day three he'll look for bargains who drop like T'Vondre Sweat from Texas, following his DWI mishap. He hasn't had as much success as in the first couple rounds, with no one really standing out from those named above.
The AFC West is not getting any easier, so they'll have to outwork the rest of the division to make up some ground. Throw in a few breaks and pertinent draft moves and the Raiders can strengthen their chances at reaching the postseason in 2025.