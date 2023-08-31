Las Vegas Raiders: Most important players not named Davante Adams in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders looked good this offseason, and in the regular season, these three players not named Davante Adams must be great.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a weird season where the AFC West is becoming one of the most competitive divisions in football. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers are offensive powerhouses and the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win where they dominated in the playoffs.
This year, the focus seems to have been the defense and finding a somewhat long-term solution at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and with Adrian O'Connell looking like he does. Davante Adams was another standout player last season as well as Maxx Crosby coming out as one of the best defenders in the game.
Not to mention the offensive line that went unnoticed last season as Kolton Miller quietly had one of his best seasons. However, this didn't help to solve the second the third level of the defense as they once again struggled to keep points off the field from opposing defenses.
Here are the most important players not named Davante Adams for the 2023 season.