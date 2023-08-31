Las Vegas Raiders: Most important players not named Davante Adams in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders looked good this offseason, and in the regular season, these three players not named Davante Adams must be great.
By Daniel Davis
Kolton Miller
Last season was one of the best seasons for a Left Tackle for Kolton Miller. Miller, who is the longest-tenured Las Vegas Raider now that Derek Carr has left, is entering his sixth season as a pro and has improved significantly over the course of his career.
Miller is the anchor for the offensive line that played shotty throughout the season last year. Miller allowed 4 sacks and 33 pressures all of last season. Like the longtime Colts tackle Anthony Coastanzo, Miller has proven he is one of the best at what he does.
Miller had to learn early throughout his career as he faced Von Miller and Bradley Chubb twice a year and also the blitz-heavy Chiefs defense that uses stunts and corner blitzes constantly.
2023 is an important year since Jimmy Garoppolo has a label of "Mr. Glass" with the last few seasons fighting through injury and even in the Playoffs last season the 49ers didn't have any QB's to suit up. Miller is a key component to the offense and one of the most vocal voices in the locker room.