Las Vegas Raiders: Most important players not named Davante Adams in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders looked good this offseason, and in the regular season, these three players not named Davante Adams must be great.
By Daniel Davis
Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby is one of the best defensive ends in the league and he got a monster deal for it. Crosby really came into his own last year and disrupted opposing offenses over and over again. On a defense that struggled in the secondary, the defensive front was the bright spot.
Last year, Maxx Crosby was the second best edge defender in the league against the opposing run blockers leading to him getting the title elite. Crosby won 33% of his attacks against the opposing tackles and held the edge for the Raiders defense.
Crosby is the most important defender on the Raiders this year and I don't think it's close. The Raiders are set to have a great season again and the defensive line is a bright spot on the team that has had offseason woes.