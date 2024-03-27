4 moves Raiders can make to give J.J. McCarthy everything he needs
Are the Raiders in on J.J. McCarthy? If so, here's the plan.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Sign J.K. Dobbins to a low-risk contract
After the Raiders saw Josh Jacobs sign a massive contract with the Green Bay Packers, it was officially time to start fresh in the back field. Obvously, Zamir White seems to be the favorite to take over the lead role, as he should be.
White ran pretty well in relief of Jacobs last year and certainly deserves a shot to be "the guy" in 2024. The Raiders also signed veteran Alexander Mattison, who has some starting experience under his belt. That gives them two fairly-capable backs to experiment with.
But, there's also a chance that neither one of them are able to cut it as a true difference-maker. In that case, why not go out and make a low-risk signing like J.K. Dobbins? The former Baltimore Ravens running back has had a less-than-ideal start to his career, with some major injuries derailing his rookie deal.
When he's finally healthy again, though, Dobbins could be a difference-maker. When he's on the field, Dobbins is electric. He's fantastic in space and can catch the football, too. His first two seasons saw him average 6.0 and 5.7 yards per carry, respectively. The guy was a walking, talking first down. If he's able to stay healthy, Dobbins could end up being a steal for Las Vegas.