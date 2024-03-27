4 moves Raiders can make to give J.J. McCarthy everything he needs
Are the Raiders in on J.J. McCarthy? If so, here's the plan.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Draft wide receiver Luke McCaffrey early on Day 3
If McCarthy is the guy, then he'll be walking into a very strong pass-catching room. The Raiders' top three wide receivers should be set, with veterans Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers leading the way, plus second-year pro Tre Tucker who flashed a bit as a rookie.
However, if the Raiders wanted to go four-deep at wide receiver and give McCarthy all different skill sets to work with, then drafting the younger brother of Christian McCaffrey, Luke, would be a wise move.
McCaffrey comes out of Rice, which is a smaller program, so he's been getting mostly Day 3 grades. Looking at him as a raw prospect, McCaffrey stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in just under 200 pounds. He has good size, but nothing about his athleticism or speed stands out.
Except, the kid can flat-out get open. You don't need elite speed or athleticism to be able to get open. The guy is a smart football player and finds himself open more often than not. That's one of the best traits you can have, especially as a later pick. If you're wanting to make it in this league, you get open and give your quarterback a more feasible throwing lane.
That's what McCaffrey can do, and he does it well.