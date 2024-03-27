4 moves Raiders can make to give J.J. McCarthy everything he needs
Are the Raiders in on J.J. McCarthy? If so, here's the plan.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Draft G Trevor Keegan on Day 3
The other part of the offensive line that could use an upgrade is at right guard, where D.J. Fluker is currently slotted to start. The Raiders won't be able to invest a high pick in that spot, at this point, but they could use a later pick in a creative, wise manner.
Guard Trevor Keegan comes out of Michigan, having played with McCarthy and knowing his tendencies. If you're going to take a shot on a Day 3 offensive lineman, in the Raiders' situation, this is the perfect scenario to pursue.
Keegan may not be a sure fire, Day 1 starter. But, the chemistry with McCarthy is going to come into play, and could ultimately lead him to taking over that job. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Keegan is built like a tank for his position. He's got a wide build and plenty of strength.
He isn't the most athletic, which is one of the knocks on his game. But, in terms of strength and a firm anchor, Keegan has it. And that, coupled with his familiarity with McCarthy, is more than enough to take a Day 3 shot on him.