Las Vegas Raiders who must be better in Week 6 vs Patriots
In order for the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the New England Patriots in Week 6, these players have to do a better job.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have gotten out to a 2-3 start to the season, and there have been more bad times than good times so far. Yes, they are coming off a strong victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, but they are entering a crucial point in their schedule, with four winnable games coming up in their next five contests.
The run starts on Sunday, as they welcome the New England Patriots to town in a must-win game against a hated rival. The rivalry between the Raiders and Patriots is a long one, and for the most part, the Patriots have gotten the best of the Raiders, but this season should be different based on the current trends.
However, to beat New England, these three players must be better.
Jermaine Eluemunor
The Raiders offensive line has struggled in a big way recently, and one player inparticular, Jermaine Eluemunor, has to be better moving forward. Eluemunor is going to be starting at right tackle again on Sunday against the Patriots, and in order for Jimmy Garoppolo to have a strong game passing, he needs better protection than what he has been getting.
Eluemunor was brought back this offseason due to his strong play in 2022, but so far, he has been wildly inconsistent. He needs a big game against the Patriots in Week 6 because second-year offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. is inching close to taking his starting job.