Las Vegas Raiders who must be better in Week 6 vs Patriots
In order for the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the New England Patriots in Week 6, these players have to do a better job.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo
The Raiders made a big move by releasing Derek Carr this past offseason after nine seasons as the team's starting quarterback. In his place, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler brought in a familiar face in Jimmy Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowls as Tom Brady's backup in New England.
During his time in the NFL, playing for both the Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo earned a reputation as being a winner. While he may never light up the stat sheets, Garoppolo is someone who is considered a very capable starting quarterback, and someone who does a good job protecting the football.
That is why his play this season has been head-scratching at times, as he is forcing balls down the field and causing unnecessary turnovers. He has to be better against a Patriots team that knows his tendencies throwing the football, and you can be sure Bill Belichick is going to have a great gameplan in place to get his former quarterback off his mark.