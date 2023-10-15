Las Vegas Raiders who must be better in Week 6 vs Patriots
In order for the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the New England Patriots in Week 6, these players have to do a better job.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Defensive Tackles
The Raiders defense is headlined by Maxx Crosby, one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL and an early favorite to be the league's Defensive Player of the Year. The problem along the Raiders defensive line is that Crosby is not only getting zero help from rookie Tyree Wilson coming off the other edge, but the interior has been downright bad as well.
Las Vegas has been trying to figure out the defensive tackle spot for two offseason now, and it seems that no matter who Ziegler brings in, they struggle. This is one of the weak spots on the Raiders defense right now, and while the unit as a whole is playing better, the improvements have to come at defensive tackle if they are going to take their production to the next level.
The Patriots are going to try and establish the run game on Sunday, hoping to keep drives extended, and the Raiders offense off the field. That means the defensive tackle group has to be tough against the run, because Rhamondre Stevenson is a very capable back who can make big plays happen, and the Raiders cannot afford to let the Patriots gain any confidence in this must-win game.