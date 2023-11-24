Las Vegas Raiders must finally find a way to stop Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo
If the Las Vegas Raiders are to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, they have to find a way to stop Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
By Brad Weiss
Week 12 brings a crucial matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. As is the case every season in recent memory, the Chiefs sit atop the division going into this matchup, but they are coming off losses in two of their last three games.
During that stretch, we have seen up-and-down play from superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Fans of the Chiefs will blame Mahomes' struggles on drops by his wide receiver group, but the truth is, for the first time in a long time, the Chiefs offense is struggling to score points.
Three weeks ago, the Chiefs lost on the road against Denver, a game that saw Mahomes throw multiple interceptions, and Travis Kelce lead the team with only 58 receiving yards. Against Miami in Week 10 in Germany, Mahomes threw for less than 200 yards, but did have two touchdown passes in a 21-14 victory over another AFC power.
In that game, Kelce managed only three catches.
This past Monday, Mahomes once again threw for less than 200 yards, 177 to be exact, with one of his two touchdowns going to Kelce, who racked up only 44 yards on seven catches. This is not the kind of production that fans are used to seeing from this duo, but they have dominated the Raiders in the past, which is something to keep an eye on Sunday.
To win on Sunday, stopping the Kelce-Mahomes connection has to be priority No. 1.
Raiders have to stop Mahomes-Kelce duo on Sunday
You can throw out recent play when the Chiefs play the Raiders, as they have won 17 of the last 20 meetings against their division rival. Mahomes has averaged over 300 yards per game in his career against the Silver and Black per StatMuse, and has also averaged 2.7 touchdown passes in that span as well.
Kelce has 11 touchdowns in his career against the Raiders, including a four-touchdown effort against them last season.
The Chiefs go into this game as heavy favorites against the Raiders, and you can expect Mahomes and Kelce to have numerous connections throughout. The big thing will be minimizing the damage, because with how bad the Chiefs wide receivers have been in recent weeks, that could end up being tyhe difference on Sunday.