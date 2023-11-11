Las Vegas Raiders who must step up against the New York Jets in Week 10
In order for the Las Vegas Raiders to win Sunday night vs the Jets, these players must step up in a big way for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to move their record to .500 against a New York Jets team that could be trending in the wrong direction. The Jets have actually exceeded expectations after the injury to Aaron Rodgers, but they have been terrible on offense in recent weeks, and that trend could continue against this upstart Raiders defense.
Here, we look at three Raiders who must step up in a big way on Sunday night against the Jets.
Thayer Munford Jr.
With Kolten Miller out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, second-year former seventh-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. will be thrust into the spotlight. Munford has already accomplished so much being that he was drafted in the last round back in 2022, and on Sunday, he likely draws a starting assignment against one of the best defenses in the AFC.
Munford and Jermaine Eluemunor will have a tall task ahead of them against the Jets, and them protecting Aidan O'Connell, as well as punishing the Jets in the run blocking scheme will be paramount to a Raiders victory.
Tyree Wilson
We are starting to see some progress from Tyree Wilson, and he will certainly need to assume a larger role against the Jets in primetime. The Raiders have a golden opportunity to get to Wilson early and often on Sunday night, and Wilson needs to put together the best game of his rookie season versus this banged-up Jets offensive line.
The former No. 7 overall pick has been a bit of a dissapointment this season, but he has eight more games to fllp the script on his rookie campaign. If he comes out and has a great game against the Jets, the Raiders pass rush may be too hard for the Jets offensive line to overcome.
Aidan O'Connell
Finally we finish with the quarterback, as Aidan O'Connell is in for the biggest start of his young NFL career. Playing against an elite defense in primetime will give the Raiders plenty of tape to look at in terms of whether or not he could be the guy for this franchise at the position for the long haul.
O'Connell took a major step forward in Week 9, leading the team to a victory over the New York Giants and protecting the football much better than he did in his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is growing as an NFL quarterback, and his play will be the deciding factor against the Jets defense on Sunday night.