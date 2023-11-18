Las Vegas Raiders must win these key matchups in 2023 Week 11 vs Dolphins
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and here, we look at some key matchups they must win.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders head east for one of their toughest tests of the 2023 NFL season, as they go to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins currently sit atop the AFC East, and have a dynamic offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel, and a host of weapons.
For the Raiders to come away with a victory on Sunday will take a total team effort, and the team is flying high after two straight wins under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas has not faced a team as talented as Miami so far under Pierce, but they are playing a passionate brand of football, and have the fan base believing in a possible playoff appearance this season.
Here, we look at three key matchups the Raiders must win in Week 11 vs Miami.
Raiders must win these key matchups in 2023 Week 11 vs Dolphins
Dolphins speedy WRs vs Raiders upstart Secondary
One huge key matchups to keep an eye on in this one is the Dolphins speedy wide receivers going up against an improved Raiders secondary. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are one of the more dynamic wide receiver combinations in the NFL, making them tough matchups for any secondary the Dolphins go up against.
Guys like Nate Hobbs, Marcus Peters, and Amik Robertson have to be ready for these matchups, as well as speedy rookie Jakorian Bennett. Las Vegas is getting great play from the safety spot this year as well, so look for this collective group to make a big impact on Sunday.
Raiders pass rush vs Dolphins offensive line
There is no doubt that the Raiders boast one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, as Maxx Crosby leads the league in quarterback pressures. If the Raiders are to go into Miami and win on Sunday, Crosby and the Raiders pass rush will have to make life difficult for Tua Tagovailoa throughout.
Miami has had their issues up front along the offensive line this season, as injuries have forced McDaniel to use multiple lineups. The Raiders defensive front has steadily improved all season long, but this will be a tough matchup for them on Sunday.
Raiders vs Dolphins in Time of Possession
The Raiders need to control time of possession on Sunday, grinding it out with star running back Josh Jacobs. Miami has the big-play ability to score in bunches, and in a hurry, so hopefully the Raiders can win the time of possession battle for a good reason in Week 11.
Las Vegas has the talent on both sides of the ball to shock the Dolphins on Sunday, but it will take a total team effort, and some bounces to go their way. The Raiders can move over .500 after all the drama so far in the 2023 NFL season, which would be a huge testament to Antonio Pierce staying on as the team's full-time head coach in 2024.