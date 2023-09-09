Las Vegas Raiders: Nate Hobbs was born to be a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped defense will lean heavily on Nate Hobbs in 2023, and he was born to be a Raider.
By Keith Ricci
Hobbs shines during his rookie season with the Raiders
Hobbs played all 16 games with nine starts in his first season. Opposing offenses were quickly becoming aware of the new addition to the Raiders defense.
Most impressively, as a rookie, Nate Hobbs locked down some of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL. He held Marquise Brown to 1 catch for 0 yards, Jaylen Waddle to 1 catch for 2 yards, JuJu Smith-Schuster to 2 catches for 19 yards, Keenan Allen to 1 catch for 2 yards, Allen Robinson II to 1 catch for 12 yards and Tyreek Hill to 2 catches for 16 yards. Four of those six players have seen the Pro Bowl.
His immediate impact was rewarded when Pro Football Focus named him to their All-Rookie Team.