Las Vegas Raiders: Nate Hobbs was born to be a Raider
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped defense will lean heavily on Nate Hobbs in 2023, and he was born to be a Raider.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders to lean on Hobbs in Year 3
Coming into 2023, it’s season three, and next season is the last on his contract. It feels like Hobbs is on the brink of a monster year – Pro Bowl potential.
You know when people say, “that guy looks like a Raider”? That’s how I feel every time I watch Nate Hobbs play. Real life adversity has built his exceptional character. He doesn’t take any of it for granted. Because of that, his work ethic and determination will always be there. He’s a culture guy.
Of course, the Raiders will have to play better if they hope to compete in the AFC West this season. To do so, Dave Ziegler bolstered the secondary around Hobbs, as he will be joined in the starting lineup at cornerback by two new faces in Marcus Peters and Jakorian Bennett.
When the Raiders eventually turn things around, it’ll be because of players like Nate Hobbs leading the way. Here’s to hoping that the young child who wore a Tim Brown jersey forever remains wearing the #39 Raiders jersey.