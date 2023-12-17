Las Vegas Raiders: What needs to happen in 2023 Week 15 Sunday slate
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but they can get some help in their unlikely journey on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
With their blowout win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders kept their very slim playoff hopes alive. Then, on Saturday, they got some help from the Detroit Lions, as they defeated the Denver Broncos, sending them to 7-7 on the season.
Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals coming back against Minnesota did not help, and the matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers was going to give one team their eighth win as long as no tie took place. Now, the Raiders turn their focus to the Sunday slate in the NFL, and they can get some more help to keep their playoff hopes still a possibility heading into their Christmas Day matchup in Kansas City.
The likelihood that the Raiders win out is not great, though if they do somehow beat the Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium, they would get to 7-8 and still have a chance. Down the stretch, they take on the Colts and Broncos, so getting past the Chiefs would put the Raiders destiny in their own hands.
With that said, let us take a look at some games on the Sunday Week 15 slate to keep an eye on.