Las Vegas Raiders: What needs to happen in 2023 Week 15 Sunday slate
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but they can get some help in their unlikely journey on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders need Titans and Bears in the early 2023 Week 15 window
There are two games to keep an eye on in the early window on Sunday, as the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South battle. The Texans currently sit at 7-6, so Will Levis and the Titans taking them out would help the Raiders inch to within one game of them in the playoff standings.
Of course, a Titans win ties them record-wise with the Raiders, but for now, the Raiders need this logjam of 7-6 AFC Teams to lose.
Also in the 10AM PT window, the Chicago Bears will need to see some magic from Justin Fields to knock off the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been outstanding since turning to Joe Flacco, and some believe they have the roster to make a Super Bowl run, so them getting to 8-6 on the season would be huge for the Raiders playoff chances.
Finally, keep an eye on the New England vs Kansas City game, while that would be a shocker, it is always good to see Patrick Mahomes and company lose.