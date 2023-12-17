Las Vegas Raiders: What needs to happen in 2023 Week 15 Sunday slate
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but they can get some help in their unlikely journey on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders need Cowboys over Buffalo and Baltimore over the Jaguars
Turning our attention to the 1PM PT window, the Bills take on the Cowboys in one of the must-see games of the Week 15 slate. The Cowboys are one of the elite NFC teams this season, and Dak Prescott is in the conversation for NFL's Most Valuable Player, so they could end up beating Buffalo on the road.
Buffalo has been up and down all season long, and one of the bigger disappointments in the AFC this season, but they have the talent to make another deep playoff run.
In primetime, Baltimore looks like they are steamrolling towards a playoff berth, so they need to take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With ten wins, the Raiders cannot catch the Ravens for a playoff spot this season, but the Jaguars are prime to lose this game in front of a national audience in Week 15.
Nobody is saying the Raiders are legitimate playoff contenders, so that they can pull off a miraculous run to end the season, but these outcomes would make the Christmas Day matchup with Kansas City that much more important.